Hurricane Idalia tracker: Maps, live radar show storm's path, potential impact on Florida

Watch live radar in the media player below as the Category 2 storm moves into Georgia and the Carolinas.

MIAMI -- Hurricane Idalia has roared ashore in Florida, making landfall in the Big Bend region just before 8 a.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a Category 2 storm.

Wind gusts have reached 85 mph.

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Aug. 30, 2023.

Hurricane Idalia path on Aug. 30, 2023.

Life-threatening storm surge is a major threat.

Storm surge is already flooding most of the coastal Tampa Bay area, where the surge could reach 6 feet.

The storm surge could hit 16 feet near Cedar Key and the Big Bend area and could reach 5 feet in the flood-vulnerable cities of Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Hurricane Idalia storm surge on Aug. 30, 2023.

Heavy rain -- up to 1 foot -- as well as flash flooding are expected from Georgia to the Carolinas.