Couple dies after getting hit by car in Suffolk County

Sunday, October 30, 2022 10:23AM
A husband and wife were killed while crossing a Suffolk County street.

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A husband and wife were killed as they were crossing a street in Ronkonkoma last night.

Police say the 60-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were walking across Ocean Avenue just before 7 p.m., when they were hit by a car.

The husband was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife died later at the hospital.

The driver in the incident was not hurt. Investigators did impound his car for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information on the deadly crash to contact them.

