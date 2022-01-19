Bodycam video shows police rescue 3 people that had fallen through thin ice on New Jersey lake

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11487548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of Bronx explosion courtesy of Jonathan Falzon.

LAKE MUSCONETCONG, N.J. (WABC) -- Three people were rescued after they broke through thin ice on a frozen lake in New Jersey Sunday.Police were initially called to Lake Musconetcong just before 5 p.m. to help rescue one person who had reportedly broken through the ice and was wading in frigid water.While an officer from the Netcong Borough Police Department was directing other people to return to shore, James Best broke through the ice.Officers from the Stanhope Borough Police Department arrived and the officers worked together, using a rope to pull Best from the water.He had remained out on the water in order to help officers locate the initial victim, Rodrigo Oborski.Moments later, Emma Ike broke through the ice as well.She had gone out on the lake on ice skates to let Oborski know that they had called police for help.The officers were able to throw her a rescue rope and eventually pull her from the water and bring her to shore.Meanwhile, officers in ice rescue suits used a rescue sled to make their way out to Oborski, who had fallen through the ice on his motorcycle, roughly 300 yards from shore.All three victims were treated at the scene by EMS and one was taken to the hospital.Lake Musconetcong is about 30 miles west of Paterson, on the border of Morris and Sussex counties.----------