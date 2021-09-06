Mayor de Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to survey Ida devastation in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will survey storm damage left from Hurricane Ida's remnants and deliver remarks in the Woodside section of Queens.

The event is set to begin around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

On Sunday, the NYPD released dramatic video of officers wading into floodwater inside a building as they worked to gain access to a basement apartment where three people were later found dead.

An officer can be seen reaching into the rising water in the basement trying to locate them, but he was quickly pulled back up after encountering a locked door and rising water.

The video from one officer's body camera shows another officer first reaching into the opaque water and then dipping under the surface.



On Twitter, the NYPD said "locked doors, rising water level & live electricity forced the officers to call for the" FDNY.

When the FDNY's specialized units arrived, they found the three of them dead.

Neighbors left a memorial for the young family - 50-year-old Ang Gelu Lama, 48-year-old Mingma Sherpa and their 2-year old son - outside their home on 64th Street.

In all, eleven people drowned in basement apartments across the city during Wednesday's storm. Many of them lived in illegal apartments.

In Hollis, there was a memorial for a mother and son who were killed.

Dozens of candles were lit outside their apartment where, on Monday morning, there is a feeling of helplessness.

A neighbor says the street floods often, and there was work underway that was supposed to fix the flooding problem.

"The purpose of the construction was to make sure this doesn't happen," a neighbor said. "They took the whole block apart, but obviously city planning didn't make it work."

On Saturday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a request for Major Disaster Declaration following the devastation from remnants of Ida.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a request for Major Disaster Declaration following the devastation from remnants of Ida.



Once approved, the declaration would deliver individual and public assistance to New Yorkers impacted by Ida.

Lenin Bravo, the son of flooding victim Roberto Bravo, vows to do everything he can so that no other family has to go through what he has.

"Someone shouldn't have to die for the city to start making changes," he said.

A garage in Manhattan came crashing down in the height of the storm on Wednesday night. The next morning, the damage was incredible.



