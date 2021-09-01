Tri-State residents brace for Ida while still cleaning up from Henri

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10991068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The principal is downplaying his role and crediting the veterans who assisted the military during the evacuations.

HELMETTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Parts of the Tri-State area are still cleaning up from the flooding from Henri, and now the aftermath of Ida could cause even more problems.Some nine days ago, the community of Helmetta, New Jersey, was covered in several feet of water due to a flash flood dropping about nine inches of rain in a few hours.On John Street and on Railroad Avenue one block over, residents are preparing for Ida.They are hoping to be spared this time around from the wrath of Mother Nature, but of course, they are paying close attention.Many are still in the middle of home repairs from the flash flood, which lead to a number of people being rescued.So the threat of additional rain has them watching the skies and hoping they won't see a repeat of what happened about a week and a half ago.Just west of Helmetta in Bound Brook, there are concerns about the Raritan River, which could spill over its banks as the rain from Ida makes it way over the area.In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul today directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to blanket downstate areas with six or more inches of rain through Thursday, potentially causing flash flooding and dangerous travel conditions in several locations."The remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecast to impact downstate and eastern parts of the state, including New York City, Long Island, and parts of the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson Valley and Capital regions, with heavy rain and potential flash flooding through Thursday," Governor Hochul said. "Although we don't expect to receive the much heavier rains or tropical-force winds that impacted states like Louisiana and Mississippi, we may see close to six inches of rain in some parts of New York as Tropical Depression Ida continues to move northeast. I am urging people in areas forecast for heavy rains to prepare for flooding conditions and stay safe. If you need to travel, please use caution and check local weather conditions first."There is also the potential for strong thunderstorms with gusty winds through early Thursday, as well as the threat of an isolated tornado, especially for downstate areas.----------