Knife attack breaks out in New York City IHOP after mask argument

The situation unfolded Tuesday afternoon inside the restaurant at 170-19 Hillside Ave.
Police say the suspect was told he had to wear a mask when he tried to walk into the restaurant.He was asked to leave after refusing to wear a face covering.
He briefly left before running back inside and trying to stay one of the male employees.
As he swung the knife, he ended up slashing a 40-year-old woman on her arm.
She was treated at the hospital where she needed seven stitches.
The suspect ran away from the scene westbound on Hillside Avenue.
Authorities hope the public can help identify the suspect they are looking for.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
