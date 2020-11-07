coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Illegal club in COVID cluster zone busted with 130+ people inside

The bust comes days after hundreds of people were discovered in illegal warehouse parties over Halloween weekend
By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities were forced to shut down an illegal club in a COVID cluster zone in Queens.

The New York City Sheriff's Department said there were more than 132 people inside the venue on 14-25 Central Ave in the yellow zone of Far Rockaway when deputies busted it overnight.

Investigators say the club violated the emergency orders set in place to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases and served liquor without a license.

ALSO READ | Cuomo increasing National Guard at airports to enforce COVID rules

Authorities charged one organizer with several misdemeanors and health code violations.

This is not the first club to be shut down this week. Just last weekend, nearly 600 people were found inside an illegal warehouse party in the Bronx.

And the night before that, nearly 400 people were found inside a warehouse party in Brooklyn.

RELATED | 557+ busted at illegal warehouse party in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Deputy Sheriffs shut down an illegal party inside a warehouse in the Bronx overnight.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityfar rockawayqueenscoronavirus new york cityhealthreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpartysheriffcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate
COVID Updates: NJ reports more than 2,000 new cases
Workers at NYC hospital get 5,500 pairs of new Nike sneakers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
The Countdown: Biden has narrow lead, Trump promises legal fight
Cuomo: Don't land in NY without proof of negative COVID test
Most mail-in ballots counted in Pa., provisional ballot count begins
Cars under water, street flooded after NYC water main break
Election reaction: Long Island has become Trump country
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
Show More
Biden transition team at work amid presidential election limbo
NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate
Trump faces tough road in getting SCOTUS to intervene in election
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
ID theft leaves NJ couple on the hook for $5K in unemployment payments
More TOP STORIES News