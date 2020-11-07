Coronavirus News: Illegal club in COVID cluster zone busted with 130+ people inside

The New York City Sheriff's Department said there were more than 132 people inside the venue on 14-25 Central Ave in the yellow zone of Far Rockaway when deputies busted it overnight.
Investigators say the club violated the emergency orders set in place to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases and served liquor without a license.
Authorities charged one organizer with several misdemeanors and health code violations.
This is not the first club to be shut down this week. Just last weekend, nearly 600 people were found inside an illegal warehouse party in the Bronx.
And the night before that, nearly 400 people were found inside a warehouse party in Brooklyn.
