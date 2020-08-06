Man accused of sexual contact with child in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having illegal sexual contact with a minor in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, John Russell forcibly touched and sexually assaulted a young girl on more than one occasion.

This happened in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

The suspect was arrested back on July 30th. He's charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

Investigators now believe that other individuals may have been victimized.

Anyone with information about this incident or others is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested in 2 rapes on subway in New York City

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityarrestsex abuse against childrensex crimechild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
Hazmat crews on scene of blaze that injured 4 firefighters
Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday
Sex offenders at Manhattan hotel will likely extend their stay
Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola
Man accused of cutting brake lines of NYPD van
Show More
Coronavirus quarantine checkpoints underway in NYC
Woman injured when 4 men open fire on 20-year-old man in NYC
Baby born 16 weeks early reunited with doctors who saved her life
Krispy Kreme giving away donuts, coffee to teachers
More than 300,000 lose power on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News