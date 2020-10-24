coronavirus deaths

University of Dayton student dies from COVID-19

LA GRANGE, Illinois -- A college freshman from La Grange has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19 at 18 years old.

Michael Lang was a freshman at the University of Dayton in the Colleges of Arts and Sciences. The university said he died after a lengthy hospital stay due to complications from COVID-19.

Lang returned home to La Grange for remote study on Sept. 13.

In a statement, university officials said, "The loss of Michael calls our campus community to honor his memory and support those who are affected by his passing."

Students at the University of Dayton are shocked and saddened by the loss. The university has battled a COVID-19 outbreak on campus this semester. There have been more than 1,400 COVID-19 cases since August 10.

