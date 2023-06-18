At least 20 shot, 1 fatally in Illinois after Juneteenth celebration turns violent: Officials

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, in Illinois early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander with the Tri-State Fire Protection District said the shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honeysuckle Rose Lane. A large group was gathered for a Juneteenth celebration in a strip mall parking lot that turned violent, witnesses said.

Fire officials said at least 10 were shot.

A DuPage County Sheriff's Office official said later Sunday morning that 20 had been shot, one fatally.

"It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away," witness Markeshia Avery said.

Two of those shot are in critical condition, while others suffered what fire officials are calling "graze wounds."

"We were all just out, and, next thing you know shots just kept going off; everybody ran, and it was chaos," another witness said.

The victims were taken to hospitals in DuPage, Cook and Will counties.

"I saw that they had cops laid out at all the entrances like that; I just got back home. Now they got the place all taped up," witness Kyria said.

A massive police presence remained on the scene investigating about 8 a.m., and debris could be seen covering the ground after the incident.

"We just heard gunshots; at first it was one, but then it was a whole bunch of gunshots. After then we started running like, 'yo.' I looked at my friend, and we took off, running like crazy," witness Zaviar Sheikh said.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information call 630-407-2400.