Coronavirus News: Prayer service held for immigrants who died from COVID

Timothy Cardinal Dolan lead the service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral and blessed the ashes of the victims.
"I send them our love and our sympathy and our prayer. These good people have become a part of our home and family but they never forget you back in Mexico. They love you very much," Dolan said.
RELATED: Cuomo fears increase in coronavirus cases amid outbreaks in other states
The Consul General of Mexico Jorge Islas Lopez helped to organize the service to pray for those who died during the pandemic and could not have a funeral Mass and burial.
"Many of them died alone because they didn't have family here. We planned with their families in Mexico and will lay them to rest with the dignity and respect they deserve," Lopez said.
The cremated remains will be transported to Mexico for burial.
"These families suffered because they weren't able to be with their loved ones at the time of death," Dolan said. "And now to know that they've had God's blessing here at the cathedral and that they're going to be accompanied to their home in Mexico, with the hope of their eternal home in heaven and that we've sought the intercession of their madre, Our Lady of Guadalupe, it means a lot to me."
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address