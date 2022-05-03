supreme court

'In the Balance': The battle over Roe v. Wade

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In a special presentation called "In the Balance," Eyewitness News dives deeper into the apparent draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico that shows the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The landmark decision from the 1973 case, legalized abortion in the United States, but it now hangs in the balance according to the leaked draft opinion.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked draft is authentic, but stressed that it is not a final decision.
EMBED More News Videos

A leaked draft opinion suggests that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case. Sandra Bookman has the latest.



In the document, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

Basically, meaning it will be up to individual states to determine whether abortion will be legal. Many states, to the surprise of many Americans, have already declared abortion illegal.

In this special, we aim to answer your questions about the draft opinion and what it could potentially mean for abortion rights in the U.S.

We will also have the swift reaction that has poured in from across the Tri-State, and what local elected leaders plan to do to protect abortion rights.
EMBED More News Videos

N.J Burkett covers a rally in Foley Square against the leaked SCOTUS opinion that would reverse Roe v Wade and Stacey Sager reports on Tri-State and federal politician reactions.



In addition, our coverage will focus on who may have leaked the opinion.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak a "betrayal of the confidences of the Court."

"This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here," Roberts said.


Watch the half-hour special: "In the Balance" right here and on all our digital platforms beginning at 8:30 p.m.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew jerseyconnecticutabortionsupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPREME COURT
Tri-State reacts to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion opinion
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Connecticut Senate approved bill that protects abortion providers
Man protesting abortion free climbs tallest building in San Francisco
TOP STORIES
Video shows shooting outside smoke shop that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Tri-State reacts to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion opinion
AccuWeather: Showers and t-storms
Faulty fan blamed for subway cameras not working during shooting
6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital
7 On Your Side warns of sugar substitute that could be fatal to dogs
Show More
Higher court rejects Trump's appeal of contempt ruling, daily fine
Suffolk County announces new Lost Pet Network
Army veteran and quadruple amputee visits NYC to mark 'Alive Day'
Worker dies after falling from lift at Jersey Shore amusement park
Hoboken begins removing abandoned boats from Weehawken Cove
More TOP STORIES News