India Day Parade kicks off in in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The world's largest India Day Parade outside of India kicked off Sunday afternoon in New York City.

The parade began at 12 p.m. at 38th Street and Madison Avenue.

More than 150,000 people watched the parade which runs from East 38th Street to East 27th Street.

At the end of the route, there will be a food festival and cultural programs.

This year's parade will celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

