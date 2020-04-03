coronavirus indiana

Indiana kids create 'Quarantine Monopoly' game

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- Some children in St. John, Indiana have come up with a creative way to pass the time during the stay-at-home order.

They drew a Monopoly game board in their driveway, but with a quarantine twist.

Landing in the "hand sanitizer" square costs $1,000. However, that's nothing if you land on the "Violate social distancing" square. Get ready to fork over $10,000.

The kids came up with the game after learning they would not be returning to school for this academic year.

"In the midst of the uncertain times that we are facing, they have found ways to entertain us and make others smile," said Rachel Tripp, the girl's mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyst. johngamescoronavirus indianacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News