18 people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant and fled the scene in Inwood, Manhattan on Monday night. Sonia Rincon has the details.

Man indicted in reckless driving incident that injured 20 people in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man from New Jersey was indicted Wednesday after investigators say he caused an Uber to crash into a packed restaurant in Upper Manhattan, injuring about 20 people.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment of 26-year-old Jonathan Valentin, who prosecutors say his reckless driving injured approximately 20 people on January 2.

Valentin was driving his Audi in Upper Manhattan when he sped out of a gas station and crashed into an Uber vehicle on Broadway just north of 204th Street.

(Video in the player above is from a previous report)

The force of the collision caused the Uber to careen into the Inwood Bar and Grill.

One of the victims was an 11-year-old girl who had to have her right leg amputated. A 1-year-old toddler suffered a broken foot. The Uber driver was also injured, and his car was damaged.

Valentin, whose license was already revoked in New York, fled the scene in New Jersey.

Valentin faces charges including 10 counts of third-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an accident.

