18 people injured after vehicle crashes into building in Manhattan then takes off

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than a dozen people were injured after a vehicle hit a building, struck pedestrians and sped off in Manhattan Monday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at West 204th Street and Broadway in the Inwood section, according to FDNY officials.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a building and struck 18 pedestrians.

They were treated and taken to area hospitals.

Their exact conditions are unknown but no one is critical.

All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The vehicle fled from the scene after striking the pedestrians.

