8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York returns at Randall's Park

RANDALL'S ISLAND PARK, New York (WABC) -- The 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day New York City returned Sunday and will continue through Monday at Randall's Island Park.

It is a celebration of resilience, futurism, and cultural diversity of First Peoples, with participation from nations around the globe.

The program includes musical performances, spoken word artists, dancers, and talks by decorated change-makers.

The festival will also include merchant shops, food and prayer ceremonies.

The 24-hour outdoor event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit Indigenous Peoples Day New York.

