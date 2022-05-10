'Eyewitness News Guide to Inflation' airs Wednesday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m.

It's something that impacts all of us, in virtually all aspects of our lives.We've seen the price of everything go up, from the grocery store to the gas pump.So how much longer will inflation and these high prices last? And where can you find places to save?You can also watch the special on our new 24/7 streaming channel, here's how:If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV or Google TV, there's no work to do. Simply open the app and the new 24/7 live stream will be there for you.If you still need to download our app, search ABC7 New York, or speak it into your remote. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.You can also access the stream on the go on our mobile phone app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can also be right at your fingertips or at your desktop by visiting abc7ny.com.----------