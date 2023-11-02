New York City councilwoman arraigned on gun possession charge after protest

Her court appearance Thursday was met with about two dozen pro-Palestinian protesters outside the court.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A New York City Councilmember facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to a protest in Brooklyn was arraigned on Thursday.

Inna Vernikov was charged with criminal possession of a firearm after showing up to a protest with a gun visible in her hip on Oct. 13.

She was counter-protesting the pro-Palestine rally organized by the Brooklyn College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine Day of Action. Vernikov is Jewish and has been vocal in support of Israel.

Her court appearance Thursday was met with about two dozen pro-Palestinian protesters outside the court.

Her lawyer questioned the use of pictures of his client carrying a weapon as evidence, suggesting they may have been altered.

"In today's world of artificial intelligence, you can put anything on social media," Arthur Aidala said. "Rules of evidence are, it's a human being who has to make these descriptions, not based on what you see on a computer screen."

Vernikov's attorney says prosecutors will have to produce a witness and a ballistics test to prove the weapon actually works.

Her next court date was set for January 24.

Vernikov had a concealed carry license, but appeared to break the state law passed earlier this year making it illegal to possess a gun at a protest. She surrendered both her weapon and her permit to carry a firearm after the arrest.

Under New York law, a person convicted of a felony or misdemeanor can be barred from elected office.

