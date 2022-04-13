23-year-old innocent bystander shot to death while sitting in car in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot to death in the Bronx while sitting in her car Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

ALSO READ | Witnesses describe chaotic scene after NYC subway shootings

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

AP Photo/John Minchillo



EMS took the victim to NYC Heath and Hospitals/Lincoln where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting inside a parked car at the corner of the location when shots rang out and she was struck.


Police say the victim, who was one of 13 people shot Tuesday night in New York City, was not the intended target.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes just hours after a terrifying shooting aboard an N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, that left at least 29 people injured.
EMBED More News Videos

At least 29 people were hurt when a gunman in a reflective vest and a gas mask threw smoke bombs on a subway car in Brooklyn and opened fire.N.J. Burkett has the latest



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxwoman shotdeadly shootingfatal shootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
Police ID Frank R. James as person of interest in NYC subway shooting
Witnesses describe chaotic scene after NYC subway shootings
Retired NYPD Transit chief 'feels for' passengers in subway shooting
NYC subway shooting heightens fears about transit safety
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Long Island police release new video from unsolved Gilgo Beach murders
Show More
Search is on for the 2022 Gerber Baby
AccuWeather: Warm day after wet start
Grandmother, 3-year-old grandson killed by truck in NY
NY Lt. Gov. arrested in alleged campaign donation scheme, resigns
NYCHA employee suspended after appearing nude on Zoom meeting: Report
More TOP STORIES News