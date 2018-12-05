Intense search underway for missing father from Washington Heights

Eyewitness NEws
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
An intense search is underway for a father of two young children who suddenly disappeared while on his way to work.

His family is now tracing his footsteps and posting flyers, hoping someone can help find 29-year-old Rhony Ramos.

What started out as a search for a missing young father in Washington Heights has intensified following potential sightings on social media.

"A team went to Pelham Parkway, Fordham, we went over right here to Parkchester, Castle Hill, Grand Concourse, Yankee Stadium," said the man's brother, Freddie Ramos.

"This way all the way up to Broadway and crosses on the left hand to take the train to Fort Washington," said Rhony's sister Elsa Franco as she traced the route. "We've done this route countless times."

There was no sign of him either on the A-train he takes everyday.

Ramos has never disappeared like this before.

He has a loving family, including a 6 and 7-year-old son and daughter. But he is schizophrenic.

."I wanna know he's not hungry, he's not cold," said Elsa Franco. "He's not somewhere stuck and he can't make it back home."

Last Wednesday Rhony woke up at 6 a.m. to head to work as a porter on the Lower East Side.

That's the last time his family saw him. He never made it to work.

"My mother told me she called him around 1:30 in the afternoon that Wednesday," said Freddie Ramos. "It was off. We called him all day that day. It was off."

The NYPD is tweeting for help.


At 6 foot 2 he's somewhat hard to miss.

"I mean lately he was a little down but he still made his jokes," Franco said. "He always called his kids every single day and even that worries me."

"He's a jokester. He's always up-spirit," said a cousin, Luis Marte. "Wherever he's at he's always speaking. He's happy. But lately his mood has changed and that's what worries us."

----------
