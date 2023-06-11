Portion of Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker fire burns under overpass

A tanker fire underneath Interstate 95 has caused a portion of the northbound lanes to collapse.

A tractor trailer fire started under an I-95 overpass and spread to the lanes above.

PHILADELPHIA -- A tanker fire underneath Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia has caused part of the highway to collapse.

All lanes are currently shut down.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue in the Tacony section of the city.

Crews are working to get the fire under control.

I-95 will remain shut down for an extended period time.

