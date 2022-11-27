Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYU students who live in the school's dorms are on high alert after some recent safety scares.
The student-run newspaper, Washington Square News, reports that a suspect jumped a turnstile at one building and followed a student to the laundry room.
The victim allegedly ran away from the suspect when the incident happened last week.
In another incident, an intruder entered a freshmen's room while she was asleep.
No students have been harmed.
It's unclear if police are looking for the same suspect or if different criminals are involved.
A handful of students told Washington Square News that feeling they feel unsafe at times in the dorms and they hope the school will take action.
