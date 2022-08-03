2 dead, 3 critically injured in head-on crash in Inwood

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene on West 207th Street.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people are dead and three critically injured in a two-car crash in Inwood that sent one vehicle onto the sidewalk.

The sedans collided head-on West 207th Street near Sherman Avenue at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The force of the crash sent a Subaru onto the sidewalk.

Two people were pronounced dead, and at least three were critically injured.

One or two pedestrians may have also been struck in the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

ALSO READ | 5-year-old girl killed, 2 adults critically injured in NYC apartment fire

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.