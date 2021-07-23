Man suspected of lewd act also being questioned in Inwood park attacks

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man in custody who is suspected of public lewdness is also being questioned in connection to three attacks at a nearby park.

The suspect walked into Amber Medical Spa on 232 Sherman Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and was told to leave.

He then returned, exposed himself and "desecrated the front door."

Charges against him are pending in that incident, but because it happened close to Inwood Hill Park, detectives are looking into the man's possible connection to those attacks.



On Wednesday, three women reported being either threated or attacked within about an hour of each other.

One of those victims, who was walking her dog at the time, may have been sexually assaulted. She was also struck over the head with a branch and knocked unconscious.

The suspect threatened another woman with a dog and punched a third woman before taking her phone and watch.

