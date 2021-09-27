NYPD on scene after several people shot in Inwood section of Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11023963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has an exclusive interview with a man who was attacked during a violent road rage incident on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- As many as five people were shot when gunfire rang out in Inwood early Monday.At least three people were shot at 10th Avenue and West 211th Street at around 4 a.m.Police pulled up to the scene at the time of the shooting.Two others victims walked into the nearby Allen Pavilion Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.The conditions of the victims were not known.----------