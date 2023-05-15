WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Parents warned about parental control issues on iPhones

Michelle Charlesworth Image
By WABC logo
Monday, May 15, 2023 9:21PM
Parents warned about parental control issues on iPhones
EMBED <>More Videos

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is talking about parents and parental controls on iPhones regarding time and adult content.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Congressman Josh Gottheimer is talking about parents and parental controls on iPhones regarding time and adult content. He warns that parents are having issues - you can set the controls, but they might disappear.

"So today we woke up and I looked at the explicit setting - it was shut off," Gottheimer said.

He says Apple is aware.

"I've been urging Apple. We called them, wrote them. I've done everything I can to sound the alarm for them to take action," Gottheimer added.

So now he is warning parents to check settings and make sure they are still there - and keep checking.

He says Apple hasn't fixed the problem yet, even though he's been reaching out about the problem for two months.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Apple - so far there has been no response.

ALSO READ | What does NYC's congestion pricing plan mean for you?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW