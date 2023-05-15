Parents warned about parental control issues on iPhones

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is talking about parents and parental controls on iPhones regarding time and adult content.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Congressman Josh Gottheimer is talking about parents and parental controls on iPhones regarding time and adult content. He warns that parents are having issues - you can set the controls, but they might disappear.

"So today we woke up and I looked at the explicit setting - it was shut off," Gottheimer said.

He says Apple is aware.

"I've been urging Apple. We called them, wrote them. I've done everything I can to sound the alarm for them to take action," Gottheimer added.

So now he is warning parents to check settings and make sure they are still there - and keep checking.

He says Apple hasn't fixed the problem yet, even though he's been reaching out about the problem for two months.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Apple - so far there has been no response.

ALSO READ | What does NYC's congestion pricing plan mean for you?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.