30-year-old pedestrian killed in Long Island hit and run

ISLAND PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A 30-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit and run on Long Island Monday night.It happened just after 9 p.m. on Long Beach Road, near Marina Place, in Island Park.Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long Beach Road and suffered severe trauma.The driver fled the scene.The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The investigation is ongoing.Detective request anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.All callers will remain anonymous.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.