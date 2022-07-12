30-year-old pedestrian killed in Long Island hit and run

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Long Beach Road, near Marina Place, in Island Park.
Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long Beach Road and suffered severe trauma.
The driver fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
Detective request anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
All callers will remain anonymous.
