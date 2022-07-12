30-year-old pedestrian killed in Long Island hit and run

ISLAND PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A 30-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit and run on Long Island Monday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Long Beach Road, near Marina Place, in Island Park.

Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long Beach Road and suffered severe trauma.

The driver fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detective request anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

