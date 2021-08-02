Coronavirus Updates: Israel starts offering 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine

Dozens of people got dose number three in Tel Aviv on Sunday.
Each person who got the booster shot had their second Pfizer shot at least five months ago.
The plan to administer a third vaccine dose was announced last week.
A panel of pandemic experts suggested a third shot was needed because the vaccine's effectiveness has appeared to wane as the delta variant spreads across the world.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC COVID safe app debuts today
New York City debuts its COVID Safe app today. The app can track both vaccination status and test results. It is part of the city's vaccination or testing requirement. For those workers who choose to be tested weekly, the results in the app will expire within 7 days, requiring those using it to get retested.
Biden's new vaccine requirement meets pushback from unions who helped elect him
A commitment to American labor helped fuel President Joe Biden's bid for the White House as he promised to be "the most pro-union president you've ever seen." It was an embrace that many of the major federations, associations, teamsters and brotherhoods in the nation requited by endorsing his candidacy.
But the support for Biden's leadership that united more than 50 union groups during the campaign threatened to splinter publicly this week, over mixed reception of his plan to require federal workers get the COVID-19 vaccine or face regular testing and other restrictions.
Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations day after it recorded most new coronavirus cases
A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 10,000-person threshold.
The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' with COVID
As the country grapples with a surge in the delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are likely to not return, though he warned "things will get worse" during an interview on ABC's "This Week."
Texas couple who didn't trust vaccine change minds after ending up in ICU with COVID-19
A husband and wife who didn't trust the COVID-19 vaccine changed their minds when they ended up in the ICU. By that point it was too late for vaccination - and now they are begging relatives to make sure their children get their shots.
COVID surge for unvaccinated people is only beginning, experts warn
With the recent increase of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations due to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, health experts and officials expect the surge to worsen as long as large segments of the country remain unvaccinated. In Georgia, the case rate has more than tripled over the last 14-day period, the state health department announced Friday as it urged residents to get vaccinated since the delta variant is more transmissible than earlier COVID-19 strains.
FDA fast-tracks Pfizer vaccine's full approval process
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it is fast-tracking the process of issuing final and full approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. An FDA spokeswoman says the agency is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to complete its review of the application. The three vaccines currently being used in the U.S. are currently authorized for emergency use only. Health experts say full approval may encourage more people to get vaccinated.
NY reports over 3K COVID cases overnight, highest since May
New York reported over 3,000 COVID cases overnight, making it the highest number reported since early May. "New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today - where we are not just surviving but living life," Governor Cuomo said. "But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated.
Disney joins growing list of companies requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees
The Walt Disney Company is now joining the growing number of other American companies who are requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for non-union employees working on-site.
Disney sent a message to employees who are non-union based in the United States that they must soon be fully vaccinated to come into the workplace.
Musical instrument therapy to treat long-term effects of COVID
Healthcare experts on Long Island are using musical instrument therapy to help treat long-term lung and cardiovascular problems from COVID like coughing and shortness of breath. The idea is that using music as a form of physical therapy will increase patient participation and ultimately speed up recovery.
