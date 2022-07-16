Society

Central Park 'Italy Run' celebrates Italian heritage

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a celebration of Italian heritage on Saturday morning in Central Park.

The 'Italy Run' was sold out - with more than five thousand runners taking part.

The four-mile run was organized by the consulate general of Italy, Ferrero North America, and the New York Road Runners.

The first Italy run was held in 2018. What organizers had hoped would be an annual tradition had to be put on pause for the first two years of the pandemic.



It was back and better than ever on Saturday, with a chance for runners to sample goods from various Italian brands after the race.

