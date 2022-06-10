Teen brothers who drowned in NJ public pool identified, fundraiser started

Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in NJ

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The teenage brothers who drowned in a public pool in New Jersey have been identified, but questions linger as to how they died when three lifeguards were on duty.

Jack Jiang, a 16-year-old junior at Bayonne High School, and 19-year-old Chu Ming Zheng, a recent graduate, were swimming in the deep end of the pool at the Lincoln Community School when they somehow ended up in distress.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday during community swim hours, and the brothers were pulled out of the water by the lifeguards.

They immediately began life-saving measures as the 911 call was placed, and first responders arrived shortly after 8:30 but were unable to revive the brothers.

They were taken to Bayonne Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead after further efforts were unsuccessful.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and to all of our community," Bayonne Superintendent John Niesz said.

Grief counselors are on hand at the school for anyone who may need help.

"It shouldn't happen," neighbor Luann Beatrice said. "It's not like they were 2 and 3. They were 16 and 19, right? They swam, and there's supposed to be a lifeguard."

Many are trying to make sense of the tragedy.

"To lose one son would be a horrific tragedy, but two at the same time and no explanation?" Beatrice said. "It's sad."

The pool, located in the primary school, is open to the public at night. It is closed as the investigation continues.

Niesz said that he has set up a fundraiser for the family and will be accepting gift cards.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family can visit the Korpi Ice Rink on the below dates and times to drop off a gift card.
--Friday, June 10, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
--Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
--Monday, June 13, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

