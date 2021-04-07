Open apartment door fueled massive 8-alarm fire in Queens, FDNY says

By Eyewitness News
Jackson Heights fire: 240 left homeless

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- More than 200 people are without a place to live this morning after a massive fire tore through an apartment building in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Those fierce flames injured more than a dozen people as the fire quickly spread, growing to eight alarms.

Firefighters are still on the scene, more than 16 hours later. The fire has not yet been declared under control.

New Yorkers have been told for years if you ever have a fire break out in your apartment, shut the door on your way out.

The FDNY says that simple step did not happen here at this large apartment building at 90th Street and 34th Avenue.

"The door was open," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "The occupant fled, left the door open. We've stressed over the years the seriousness of that if you do unfortunately have a fire in your home or apartment, how important it is to close that door. The fire out to the hallway, the units were unable to make a quick advance. What we see here is now a 7th alarm, possibly could have been avoided."

The massive fire started on the top floor before spreading to the cockloft, that open space between the top floor and the roof.

Firefighters say once flames get up there it becomes very difficult to contain.



Ninety families - a total of 240 people - have now been forced out of their homes.

Neighbors quickly headed for the fire escapes.

"I was always wary about it because it looked rickety. That thought completely left my mind, because it was life or death," one resident told Eyewitness News. "It was do or die time. The corridor was out, we had no other options. It was that or we die"

And here is a reminder why it's so important to shut the door behind you if fire breaks out in your apartment.

A large fire in the Bronx killed 13 people back in December 2017.

It was caused by a child playing with the stove.

The family escaped, but fire officials determined that they left the apartment door open on their way out, allowing the blaze to spread.

Thankfully in Jackson Heights everyone got out before anyone died.

But 21 people were injured, including 16 firefighters.

