82-year-old pedestrian killed in New Jersey hit and run; Police release photo of vehicle

CLARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 82-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in New Jersey this week, and police are hoping a photo of the vehicle involved will lead to an arrest.James Leinbach was fatally struck around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Raritan Road and Clarkton Drive in Clark, found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities believe he was hit by a red or maroon Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma pickup truck, model year 1994-2004, that was making a right turn and then fled the scene.They think the vehicle may have damage to its passenger side front fender and side-view mirror.A joint investigation by members of the Union County Homicide Task Force, the Union County Police Department Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team, the Union County Sheriff's Office, and the Clark Police Department revealed that the suspect vehicle, after colliding with Leinbach, continued traveling east on Raritan Road, then made a right turn onto Central Avenue, heading toward the Garden State Parkway interchange.Anyone with information about this matter or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is being urged to contact Clark Police Lt. Christian Lott at 732-215-8447. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 908-654-TIPS (8477)----------