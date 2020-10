Alleged drunk driver on Long Island may face upgraded charges after victim dies

EMBED >More News Videos A vehicle with three adults and a baby flew off the road on Long Island and through a barrier. Police are trying to find out how it all happened.

FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man accused of driving drunk and plowing into a disabled car on Long Island will likely face upgraded charges after the victim died over the weekend.Christopher Montpetit, 36, had a hearing in Suffolk County Court Monday morning on misdemeanor DWI charges.Thirty-one-year-old Erika Bautista, of Farmingville, passed away from the injuries she sustained during the accident last month.Bautista's car had become disabled on the side of County Route 83 when Montpetit, a local realtor, allegedly slammed into the car Her three young daughters were also in the car and survived.----------