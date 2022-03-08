weather or not

NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope to make out-of-this-world discoveries

The telescope will show us the universe as we've never seen it before
By Lee Goldberg and Alex Dierckman
NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope to show us new worlds

New York -- The James Webb Space Telescope is on the move toward the cosmos.

The telescope's 21-foot, gold-coated mirrors are in their final stage of deployment. The Webb mission will explore everything from our solar system to the most distant galaxies in the universe.

In this episode of "Weather or Not," WABC's chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg discusses the goals for the telescope with Dr. Eric Smith, Webb Program scientist and NASA astrophysics division chief scientist.
