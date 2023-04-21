Attendees can also check out the Japan Street Fair for food, games and other cultural activities like calligraphy, origami and more.

New York City's 2nd annual Japan Parade returns for celebration of Japanese culture

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A celebration of Japanese heritage and culture returns to Manhattan on Saturday.

The second annual Japan Parade is taking over Central Park West between 81st Street to 67th Street around noon.

Olympic gold medalist and figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi will serve as the grand marshal.

Organizers say more than 2,500 people will march in the parade.

Attendees can also check out the Japan Street Fair on West 72nd Street for food, games and other cultural activities like calligraphy, origami and more.

JAPAN Fes is organizing over 20 tends to serve authentic Japanese food, which is nearly double the number of tents from last year.

