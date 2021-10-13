Traffic

Man fatally struck by alleged drunk driver on Long Island highway

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island Tuesday night.

Police say Jason Hank was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla northbound on Route 112 in Coram, approximately 1,000 feet south of Pine Road, when he struck an adult male in the roadway at approximately 9:35 p.m.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Hank, 24, of Port Jefferson Station, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police say he told them he had "one White Claw" earlier in the day, and that he initially left the scene but returned 25 minutes later.

He said he heard a bang, got scared, and drove home, but that that his mother made him return.

The officer reported that Hank had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred and mumbled speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

----------
