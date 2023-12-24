New bill could declare December 4th as "Jay-Z Day" in NYC

A legislation has been proposed to officially recognize December 4th as Jay Z Day in the Big Apple.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new bill could soon reintroduce December 4th as "Jay-Z Day" in the Big Apple.

New York City Councilmembers introduced a legislation earlier this month to recognize the Brooklyn-born MC and mogul's birthday as its own official day in New York City.

According to the resolution, the bill would celebrate the "Book of HOV" subject's "legendary status as a masterful MC and lyricist and as an innovative entrepreneur."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, who coined the iconic line, "I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man," recently took over his home borough over the summer with the record-setting "Book of HOV" exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library.

According to the library, the career-spanning exhibition drew a record number of visitors.

Limited-edition library cards exclusively available across Brooklyn Public Library branches sparked a whopping increase in memberships in addition to thousands of attendees.

Nearly 4,000 people signed up library cards following the debut of Jay-Z "The Book of Hov" exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library.

The exhibit fittingly concluded its nearly five-month run on Dec. 4th.