Jay-Z's 'The Book of HOV' exhibit leads to spike in Brooklyn Public Library card sign ups

Nearly 4,000 people signed up library cards following the debut of Jay-Z "The Book of Hov" exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- It's safe to say Jay-Z's new exhibit runs the town.

Jay-Z recently made headlines after the Brooklyn Public Library made him the centerpiece of a new exhibit, called "The Book of HOV."

Celebrating the life and times of the 24-time Grammy Award-winning artist and media mogul, the new exhibit has drawn huge success for the library's network.

According to the Brooklyn Public Library, attendance at its Central Library was almost five times the average in the first week of the opening.

If that wasn't enough, nearly 4,000 people signed up library cards at both the Central and Marcy locations, where limited-edition Jay-Z cards are currently being offered.

They also say the number of items checked out for the week rose up 10%.

In what may come as no surprise, the exhibit's opening week witnessed a surge in visitors at the Central Library, with more than 39,000 people attending between the opening day of Friday, July 14 and Thursday, July 20.

"The Book of HOV" features a career-spanning retrospective that is presented in chapters, similar to a book, covering each era of the Brooklyn native's life with visuals, audio stories, and physical artifacts.

"This is a really comprehensive exhibit that covers all aspects of JAY Z's life, from growing up here in Brooklyn in the Marcy Houses to his unparalleled success as a musician and businessperson," said Fritzi Bodenheimer, spokesperson for the Brooklyn Public Library.

"We wanted to highlight Jay-Z in part because our book collection has the largest amount of Brooklyn history in the world, and you can't tell the story of Brooklyn without telling the story of Jay-Z," said Bodenheimer.

The honor comes just as hip-hop celebrates its 50-year anniversary.

In light of the milestone, several events are on tap ahead of the genre's August 11th celebration, including a star-studded concert at Yankee Stadium.

The "Book of HOV" is free and open to the public now through October at Brooklyn Public Library's Central Library.

