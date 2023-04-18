Suspect arrested in deaths of 2 men drugged, beaten after nights out in NYC due in court

Derick Waller has more on the arrests in the drugging deaths from Lower Manhattan.

At least 43 druggings, with 7 fatal overdoses, have been linked to 2 separate patterns of robberies dating back to September 2021

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect wanted in the drugging deaths of two men in Manhattan, John Umberger and Julio Ramirez, is under arrest and due in court.

The charges against 35-year-old Jayqwan Hamilton will be announced Tuesday.

He said nothing as officers walked him out of the 7th precinct on the Lower East Side Monday.

Police say he's got a long criminal record.

At the end of March, police linked 43 druggings, including the seven fatal overdoses, to two separate robbery patterns in and around Manhattan clubs.

The deaths of two of the men drugged, John Umberger and Julio Ramirez, were ruled homicides earlier in March.

The two men were drugged and beaten following nights out at gay bars in Hell's Kitchen. They had been given drugs tainted with fentanyl.

The persistence of Umberger's mother, Linda Cleary, helped to drive attention to the plight of her son. He was a 34-year-old political consultant who vanished over Memorial Day Weekend in 2022. He turned up, overdosed, in an unfamiliar apartment building.

His life force and his bank accounts had been drained.

Julio Ramirez, 25, died in a similar manner, he was found dead in the back of a taxi. His bank accounts had been drained after a night out at a different gay bar.

For months after, members of the gay community rallied for justice.

But investigators soon learned this was a much larger pattern of crime that targeted all kinds of bars across the city,

"They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry money watches and phones from their victims," said NYPD Chief James Essig.

Police believe that Ramirez and Umberger were just two of 17 people victimized by a gang of four accomplices. The other three suspects, Robert Demaio, Jacob Barroso, and Andre Butts were arraigned earlier this month.

They were charged with robbery, identity theft, grand larceny conspiracy, and murder.

The drugging death of fashion designer Katie Gallagher, who was found dead in her Lower East Side home last summer shares a similar set of circumstances. Police say they are investigating dozens more similar cases like that, possibly linked to a different group.

In total, seven people have died.

