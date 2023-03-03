The chief medical examiner's office confirmed that the two men were both given drugs tainted with fentanyl.

Deaths of 2 men drugged, beaten after night out in Hell's Kitchen ruled homicides

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled on the deaths of two men who died after they were drugged and beaten following nights out at gay bars in Hell's Kitchen.

The 2022 deaths of John Umberger and Julio Ramirez were ruled homicides after they were given drugs tainted with fentanyl.

Ramirez, 25, was found dead in the back of a taxi and his bank accounts were drained after a night out at Ritz Bar and Lounge.

Umberger, 33, was found dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying since he arrived New York on business.

The deaths of Ramirez and Umberger, first disclosed by their family members, brought to public attention several patterns of druggings and robberies, some involving members of the gay community, that resulted in as many as seven overdose deaths.

The medical examiner's determination the deaths were homicides now allows detectives and prosecutors to begin pursuing charges against the suspects who are under investigation in other, similar, deaths.

Previously, Kenwood Allen was charged in two similar, but at this point, unconnected deaths.

The investigation continues, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said.

