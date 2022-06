Subway station saxophonist raises $100K after arrest in Midtown, Mayor Adams speaks out

EMBED >More News Videos The husband of Rosa Chocho spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang after a brutal subway attack in Queens left his wife with a broken jaw.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A beloved saxophonist has raised more than $100,000 after he was arrested in Midtown.Jazz Ajilo is known for playing the sax with a band of animatronic cats at the 34th Street Herald Square Station.He posted video of the arrest to his YouTube page The NYPD says he was arrested only after multiple warnings and after refusing to show an ID.Mayor Eric Adams says the subway system is out of control and he was elected to fix it."That is not the place for disorder. That is not the place to do whatever you want to do as a passenger. Transit has rules and my officers and your officers are going to do it in a professional and courteous manner. So, I'm proud of those officers. They weren't abusive, they didn't yell at the person. They took a long time to get to the point that now we have to take action," Adams said.Jazz Ajilo says he's been performing at the subway station for the past five years.He says he created the GoFundMe to help pay for his damaged saxophone and animatronics.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.