Subway station saxophonist raises $100K after arrest in Midtown, Mayor Adams speaks out

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A beloved saxophonist has raised more than $100,000 after he was arrested in Midtown.

Jazz Ajilo is known for playing the sax with a band of animatronic cats at the 34th Street Herald Square Station.


He posted video of the arrest to his YouTube page.

The NYPD says he was arrested only after multiple warnings and after refusing to show an ID.

Mayor Eric Adams says the subway system is out of control and he was elected to fix it.

"That is not the place for disorder. That is not the place to do whatever you want to do as a passenger. Transit has rules and my officers and your officers are going to do it in a professional and courteous manner. So, I'm proud of those officers. They weren't abusive, they didn't yell at the person. They took a long time to get to the point that now we have to take action," Adams said.




Jazz Ajilo says he's been performing at the subway station for the past five years.

He says he created the GoFundMe to help pay for his damaged saxophone and animatronics.

