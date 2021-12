Search resumes in Connecticut for missing mother Jennifer Dulos

EMBED >More News Videos Connecticut State Police are once again searching a home possibly linked to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Authorities in Connecticut resumed their search Monday for Jennifer Dulos, a mother believed to have been murdered by her late husband.Detectives searched an area of Waveny Park in New Canaan Monday, following up on previous information in the case.Jennifer Dulos vanished in May of 2019 during a bitter divorce battle.Her remains have never been found.Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos killed himself after being charged with murder.