Search resumes in Connecticut for missing mother Jennifer Dulos

Detectives searched an area of Waveny Park in New Canaan Monday, following up on previous information in the case.
Jennifer Dulos vanished in May of 2019 during a bitter divorce battle.
Her remains have never been found.
Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos killed himself after being charged with murder.
