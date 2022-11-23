Gay couple questions if Christmas lights were sabotaged by hate-filled vandal

A couple in Jersey City says someone sabotaged their outdoor Christmas lights display twice in one week. Toni Yates has the story.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A couple in Jersey City says someone sabotaged their outdoor Christmas lights display twice in one week.

The couple is questioning whether they were targeted because they are gay.

Everyone in the neighborhood in "The Heights" section of Jersey City knows the house on New York Avenue during the holidays.

"It's for everybody, not just us. Looks so beautiful at night," resident Antonia Aluotto said.

Anthony and Edward Roman decorate their home every year to spread joy when their neighbors need it most.

"We started getting serious around COVID. Just because everyone was sad and so alone, they were able to get out and see the lights," Edward Roman said.

But someone has tried again to destroy their act of giving. A vandal or a few have cut the wires on the lights.

"You can see that they are just cut over and over," Edward Roman said.

The Romans quickly replaced their damaged lights so the show could go on, but three days later they were sliced again.

"The lady here was crying and she loves the lights. My grandchildren and the other neighbor was like I love the lights. Don't give up," Edward Roman said.

"This just gotta be some crazy person to do that," resident Giacomo Aluotto said.

Now, not only are neighbors keeping vigil, the Romans have installed security cameras and moving the more expensive lights farther in.

"Everyone in the neighborhood is like no you have to do it because the kids love it," Edward Roman said.

Friends of the Romans have started a GoFundMe page called "Bring Back Christmas" to help them replace all of their lights that were cut.

Police are now investigating.

