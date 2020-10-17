80-year-old man injured in New Jersey apartment fire has died

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 80-year-old-man suffered serious injuries in a fire at a New Jersey apartment building Friday night and later died at the hospital.Flames broke out in an apartment on the second floor of a building on Danforth Avenue in Jersey City last night just before 9 p.m.Firefighters forced their way into the apartment and were met with heavy smoke.They found a small fire burning in the living area of the apartment where a mattress was located close to the floor, the Hudson County Prosecutor said.They pulled an 80-year-old man who lived there from the mattress with serious burns on his body.The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.No other injuries were reported.According to officials, the fire went to three alarms before it was ultimately contained on the second floor.----------