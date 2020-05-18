Police officer injured in Jersey City crash

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jersey City police officer suffered injuries when a police cruiser overturned onto a sidewalk on Sunday night.
The cruiser flipped at Mallory Avenue and Communipaw Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.
A police sergeant escaped was hurt in the crash, but the injuries were not serious.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
