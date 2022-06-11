2 Jersey Shore towns go to court to block pop-up parties

By Eyewitness News
LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two Jersey Shore towns are going to court to try to block pop-up beach parties that have been wreaking havoc in the communities.

Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach are seeking court orders blocking such parties without a permit --- and calling for organizers to pay for any damages.

This comes after previous events resulted in public drinking, drug use, fights, and vandalism.

At least two parties planned for later this month are being advertised online -- with the promise of public boxing matches.

