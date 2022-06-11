2 Jersey Shore towns go to court to block pop-up parties

Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach are seeking court orders blocking such parties without a permit --- and calling for organizers to pay for any damages.
This comes after previous events resulted in public drinking, drug use, fights, and vandalism.
At least two parties planned for later this month are being advertised online -- with the promise of public boxing matches.
ALSO READ | Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip