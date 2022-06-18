2 Jersey Shore towns adding extra police to head off unruly pop-up parties

By Eyewitness News
2 Jersey Shore towns go to court to block pop-up parties

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two Jersey Shore towns are trying to head off unruly parties on the beach on Saturday night.

Long Branch and Point Pleasant say they will add extra police on patrol as a precaution. They have also gotten court approval to ban beach parties unless organizers get permits.



Parties promoted on social media have been getting out of control with people told to bring their own alcohol and marijuana.

