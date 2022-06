2 Jersey Shore towns adding extra police to head off unruly pop-up parties

EMBED >More News Videos As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two Jersey Shore towns are trying to head off unruly parties on the beach on Saturday night.Long Branch and Point Pleasant say they will add extra police on patrol as a precaution. They have also gotten court approval to ban beach parties unless organizers get permits.Parties promoted on social media have been getting out of control with people told to bring their own alcohol and marijuana.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.