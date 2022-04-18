Politics

Jessica Tisch named NYC Department of Sanitation Commissioner

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Longtime New York City official Jessica Tisch, most recently head of the city's technology agency, has been named NYC's next sanitation commissioner.

She replaces Edward Grayson, who retired after 23 years.

"Jessica's knowledge, experience, and unwavering commitment to New York City cannot be overstated," said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. "Put plainly, Jessica is a 'Get Stuff Done' leader, who has delivered continuous results on behalf of all New Yorkers throughout her career."



As deputy commissioner of Information Technology at the New York City Police Department, Tisch led the department into the 21st century by modernizing systems to strengthen public safety and improve communications, the city said.

Most recently, Tisch served as commissioner for the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT), where she launched the modernization of the city's information technology infrastructure and managed critical COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

As DSNY commissioner, Tisch will manage the city's waste collection, recycling, and disposal, as well as cleaning and snow removal for approximately 6,500 miles of city streets.

ALSO READ | Woman found dead in duffel bag in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest developments from Forest Hills.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityeric adamssanitation worker
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC urging people to get tested before, after Easter gatherings
Easter Parade returns to NYC with extravagant bonnets
Small plane crashes into drainage brook at NJ airport
Woman found dead in duffel bag in Queens, police question teen son
Mets rename press box after Jay Horwitz
Police: PlayStation thieves targeted, robbed online sellers across NYC
Nets lose 115-114 at the buzzer in heartbreaking loss
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Late rain and storms
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Is there a possible link between one NJ high school and brain cancer?
2 dead, 2 in critical condition after boat capsized near Stamford
Mayor, NYPD commissioner address NYC subway shooting on 'This Week'
More TOP STORIES News