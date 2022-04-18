Jessica Tisch named NYC Department of Sanitation Commissioner

She replaces Edward Grayson, who retired after 23 years.
"Jessica's knowledge, experience, and unwavering commitment to New York City cannot be overstated," said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. "Put plainly, Jessica is a 'Get Stuff Done' leader, who has delivered continuous results on behalf of all New Yorkers throughout her career."
As deputy commissioner of Information Technology at the New York City Police Department, Tisch led the department into the 21st century by modernizing systems to strengthen public safety and improve communications, the city said.
Most recently, Tisch served as commissioner for the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT), where she launched the modernization of the city's information technology infrastructure and managed critical COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
As DSNY commissioner, Tisch will manage the city's waste collection, recycling, and disposal, as well as cleaning and snow removal for approximately 6,500 miles of city streets.
