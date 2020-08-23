1 dead in jet ski accident in Harlem River

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One person is dead after a jet ski accident in the Harlem River.

It happened near 203rd Street and Ninth Avenue around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

An eyewitness said he saw two men on jet skis trying to do what he described as 'tricks' in the moments leading up to the accident.

As the jet skis crossed paths, he said one crashed into another.

Good Samaritans administered CPR to the unconscious man until paramedics arrived.

Police say the other man suffered minor injuries.

